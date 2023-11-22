 LIVE BLOG: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

LIVE BLOG: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship


Aussie stars Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Adam Scott are all on course in Round 1 of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Four-time DP World Tour winner and world No.48 Adrian Meronk had the honour of hitting the first tee shot of the new DP World Tour season and will spend the first two days alongside Scott and PGA TOUR winner, Cam Davis.

Strong Brisbane crowds were again on hand to see play commence at 6am AEST with the loudest cheers reserved for Smith, who made a somewhat shaky start with a bogey at the par-4 10th.

There was an awkward moment before he teed off, with Smith mistakenly believing he had the honour before stepping aside to allow Scottish Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre to begin his second tilt at the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

6:43am: Could today be the day we get a hole-in-one on the Southern Comfort Party Hole?

6:38am: Difficult start for the defending champ. Cam Smith bogeys his opening hole and is +1 through two holes.

6:28am: Hot start for Queenslander Elvis Smylie. With course designer Mike Clayton on the bag, Smylie has birdied his opening two holes to take an early one-stroke lead from playing partner Jack Thompson and Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick.


