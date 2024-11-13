LIVE BLOG: Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert Round 1 - PGA of Australia

Catch all the action live from Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert’s opening rounds at the 2024 NSW Open at Murray Downs.

And we’re away on the tenth

With huge crowds surrounding the tenth tee, Smith launched his drive straight over the dogleg and looks to be in good shape. Attempting to follow, Herbert blocked his in what looks to be the right fairway bunker.

Not quite making the fairway trap, Herbert has just a wedge in from the right side of the fairway which he’s knocked in close.

From the very centre of the fairway, Smith’s flick wedge caught a nasty kick, leaving him with a 25ft birdie chance.

Both players just missed on the left edge and have tapped in for par.

Pin seeking on the 11th

With a tucked right pin on the par-3 11th, both Smith and Herbert have taken dead aim. Birdie chances incoming.

Herbert to putt first with an uphill 10ft chance, and he’s got it!

Smith now, also uphill from a similar distance, and his dies just on the right side. In for par.

Safely away on the 12th

With water all down the right, both players drives are safe on the par-5 12th. Herbert centre fairway, Smith just in the rough on the left but maybe with a better angle.

Both Herbert and Smith have gone for it in two. Smith just short, with long eagle putt from the front edge to a back pin. Herbert has gone long left, a chip with a bit of green to work with left.

With what has to be close to a 75ft putt, Smith rolls it to 6ft for a great chance at his first birdie of the day.

Herbert with amazing touch, knocks his chip within tap in range for birdie.

Bang! Smith rolls in his birdie as well.

Trouble lurking on the 13th

Herbert has sent his drive left on the par-4 13th, he will have to venture into the trees. Smith is way down the fairway in great shape.

Hitting from the red dirt under the trees, Herbert skips his second over the fairway bunker to the right side of the green, a great recovery.

Smith has just a flick wedge in, with no bunkers to contend with. Go time.

Smith knocks it in close setting up another fantastic birdie chance.

With not much green to work with, Herbert runs his third through the fringe, leaving 6ft to save his par.

Herbert lips hard on the right edge with his par putt, tap in bogey. While Smith rolls in his short birdie. Smith goes to 2-under while Herbert drops back to 1-under.

Green light special for both on 14

After two great drives, both Herbert and Smith have just a wedge in on the par-4 14th. Smith from just off the fairway on the left, Herbert from the right side of the fairway.

Both players have come up shorter than they would’ve liked to the back pin. Smith 20ft, Herbert 30ft.

Herbert and Smith’s outside birdie chances slide just past. Both tap in for par.

In close on 15

To a tucked front pin on the par-3 15th. Smith and Herbert have knocked it in close. Smith landing on the front edge and rolling to 6ft. Herbert stopping his dead behind the flag leaving 15ft.

Herbert rolls it in! The Victorian bounces back after his bogey on 13. Back to 2-under.

Not to be outdone, Smith rolls it in too! He’s 3-under on his day.

Social golf on 16

Both Smith and Herbert have found the right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th. Both with shots at the green, although Smith has to go over the trees creeping in.

Electing to layup, Smith looks to have lost it right finding the green side bunker. From the centre of the fairway Herbert has knocked his on, eagle putt incoming.

Smith has hit a fantastic mid range bunker shot to 6ft, another good birdie chance.

From the front edge of the green, Herbert’s eagle chance slides just by the right side. Tap in birdie to get him to 3-under.

Smith also rolls his birdie in!! He’s stays one ahead at 4-under.

Regulation stuff on 17

Both players found the fairway, both found the green, and both two putted. Onto 18.

Bombs away on 18

Playing first, Smith split the fairway, before Herbert launched his drive in the same spot, just running through the fairway but in no trouble.

Both players approaches spun more than anticipated leaving outside birdie chances.

Herbert’s birdie try slides by, as does Smith’s both have a bit left to clean up for par.

Easy as you like, two pars has Smith turn in 4-under, Herbert in 3-under. Smith tied at the top with Victorian Ben Eccles.

Up close and personal on 1

Smith and Herbert have drove it a long way down the short first, leaving just chips left for their second shots.

To ooos and ahhs from the crowd, Smith pulled out his short game magic, one-hop and stopping his ball a foot behind the pin.

Taking his in lower, Herbert stopped his ball just short of the hole, 3ft for birdie.

Both players confidently roll them in, and Smith has grabbed the outright lead at 5-under.

Work to do on 2

Both Smith and Herbert have come up short on the long par-3 second. Par will be a good result from here.

Herbert’s long birdie try pulls up short, and Smith’s slides by. Both with tricky par putts.

Smith is in safely, and so is Herbert.

Up and over the trees on 3

On the slight dogleg third, Smith and Herbert have both taken their drives over the trees and have great looks in. Herbert has absolutely bombed his right to the front of the green.

Another beautiful wedge leaves Smith a near tap-in for birdie.

Herbert brings his in low and it checks up to a near tap-in too. The Ripper GC team mates going blow for blow out here.

Smith hits! Herbert hits! Both players make birdie, and go 1 and 2 on the leaderboard.

Into the wind on 4

Turning back into the wind on the par-5 fourth, Smith’s drive has found the right fairway bunker, while Herbert has split the fairway with low piercing tee ball.

Forced to layup, Smith knocks an iron back into position. A wedge left for his third.

Herbert has the huge following crowd 10 metres behind him as he lines up to go for the green in two.

Not one to disappoint the people, Herbert launches a 3-wood, catching the left edge of the green.

Smith hits yet another great wedge, great birdie chance left.

Herbert’s second actually just rolled off the left edge, and with incredible touch almost holes the chip for eagle. Rolls by to 10ft for birdie.

Smith leaves the 20ft attempt just short, while Herbert knocks his in! They’re tied at the top at 6-under.

What a show these two are putting on for the fans that have come out early to follow their stars.