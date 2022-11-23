LIVE: #AusPGA Round 1 blog - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott leads and Cameron Smith is just two shots back halfway through Round 1 of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

2.47pm: Queenslander Chris Wood is the first player to 6-under. He makes a third birdie in the space of four holes to take the outright lead through 10 holes.

"Cameron Smith didn’t land at @RQGOLF in a helicopter as the late Arnold Palmer famously did, yet Thursday’s fanfare can’t have been very different."@HulaBulaJim on Cameron Smith's 18-hole coronation as the new 'King' of RQ. #AusPGAhttps://t.co/dbt5yGIUb2 — PGA of Australia | #VicPGA (@PGAofAustralia) November 24, 2022

2.31pm: Playing partners Chris Wood and Jeunghun Wang have both turned in 5-under 31 to join Adam Scott at the top of the leaderboard. There are currently 16 players within two of the lead.

2.18pm: Jason Scrivener makes birdie at the short par-4 12th to join the eight-way tie for second, one back of Adam Scott.

2.12pm: Three birdies in succession sees Brad Kennedy turn in 4-under and in a share of second, one behind Adam Scott.

1.20pm: EAGLE! Anthony Quayle holes his bunker shot at the par-5 seventh to climb into a share of second at 4-under par.

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie@ScrivJ making a move ahead of the turn.#AusPGA pic.twitter.com/PhBGdttech — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 24, 2022

Rasmus Hojgaard found some support a long way from home in Round 1 of #AusPGA. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/S7gL7qVJ1u — PGA of Australia | #VicPGA (@PGAofAustralia) November 24, 2022

1.17pm: Min Woo Lee makes birdie at the par-5 ninth to make the turn at 4-under, just one stroke back of Adam Scott.

1.10pm: Three birdies on the trot for West Australian Jason Scrivener. He is now 3-under and in a nine-way tie for fourth just two strokes off the lead.

Shout out to Cameron Smith for making the Queensland Special Olympic team's day at the #AusPGA Championship. 🙌@SOAustralia pic.twitter.com/UvDFLuSGxg — Golf Australia QLD (@GolfAustQLD) November 24, 2022

12.33pm: Weather update. Predicted wind gusts between 20-30km/h for the afternoon groups. Might make hitting these RQ greens even trickier as the opening round reaches its conclusion.

A solid morning from our Aussies. 👏🏌



Australian PGA Championship | Live on Nine and 9Now#9WWOS #AusPGA #Golf pic.twitter.com/6KVH4w3Fro — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 24, 2022

"The conditions couldn't be better and you want to take advantage of that."



An on-song Adam Scott was four-under through nine holes to take an early lead at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane.



Via @wenzel87https://t.co/YJACprrm59 — AAP Sport (@AAPSport) November 24, 2022

12.12pm: Birdies coming thick and fast for Min Woo Lee. He’s now 3-under through five and just two shots from the lead.

12.09pm: Hot start for both Anthony Quayle and Min Woo Lee. Quayle has birdied both one and two to be 2-under through two holes while Lee has picked up shots at two and four to also be 2-under early in his round.

11.09am: Cameron Smith posts 32 on his back nine to sign for a 3-under 68 in Round 1. He sits just two shots behind Adam Scott after he too closed with a birdie at nine for a five-under 66.

Cam Smith putting on a show for the crowd 👏#AusPGA pic.twitter.com/hgpICtLUn1 — PGA of Australia | #VicPGA (@PGAofAustralia) November 24, 2022

Adam Scott on hole 4. Misses the par putt for his first bogey of the round.



It could have been spectacular but for those back to back bogeys.#auspga @PGAofAustralia @RQGOLF pic.twitter.com/kg7MnDu8o2 — Nick Ng (@nicko_316) November 24, 2022

10.19am: Cam Davis taps in for eagle at the par-5 seventh to get back to even par on his round.

10.12am: Three back-nine birdies now for Cam Smith to reach 2-under. An up-and-down for birdie on the 545m par-5 seventh matched by Adam Scott who moves to the outright lead at 4-under. Scott hits driver-fairway wood just short of the green and rolls another wily putt up close to the hole from off the green.

10.08am: Forbes product James Grierson makes the turn in 3-under to be just one shot off the lead. He is tied with China’s Yan Wei Liu and Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

9.57am: Yan Wei Liu makes bogey at 10, now tied for the lead with Adam Scott and Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia at 3-under. Nine players are in a share of fourth at 2-under. Cameron Smith up to 1-under and tied for 13th thanks to a birdie at the par-4 sixth.

The Cam Smith charge begins at #AusPGA gets into red figures with a birdie on his 15th hole. Still two Par5s to play in his opening round. pic.twitter.com/QpFlEODPAH — Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson_9) November 23, 2022

What a huge gallery came to see…birdies on 10th and now 15th have Cam Smith at -1. Nice 4m curler for birdie three is a putt finally dropping. Adam Scott -3 #AusPGA #VisitBriababe #Queensland @PGAofAustralia pic.twitter.com/741yA7UYdj — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) November 23, 2022

Can one of the Major winners take out the Aussie PGA? 🤔⛳️



🖥️ Australian PGA Championship | Live on Nine and 9Now from 12pm#QldPGA #Golf pic.twitter.com/pjbYikB17x — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 23, 2022

9.34am: China’s Yan Wei Liu has moved to the top of the leaderboard. He makes the turn in 4-under 32 after birdies at three, six, seven and nine. He won the Zhengzhou Classic on the China Tour last year and was 59th at Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School.

9.26am: Back-to-back bogeys for Adam Scott. Misses the green right at the par-4 fifth after finding the fairway off the tee. Unable to get up-and-down and is now tied for the lead at 3-under with Rasmus Hojgaard and Yan Wei Liu. There are eight players tied for fourth at 2-under.

Queenslanders Adam Scott and Cam Smith don't quite have every supporter at @RQGOLF. This Danish fan is loving seeing Rasmus Hojgaard at 3-under and just one shot off the lead. #AusPGA pic.twitter.com/LrBJ4musPH — PGA of Australia | #VicPGA (@PGAofAustralia) November 23, 2022

9.15am: Adam Scott’s first bogey for the week comes at the par-3 fourth. He drops back to 4-under after failing to get up-and-down from the bunker but stays one shot in front of Rasmus Hojgaard, Jarryd Felton and Yan Wei Liu.

8.53am: Brett Coletta has had a circuitous route to 1-under through 10 holes. He birdied one, double-bogeyed two, eagled seven, bogeyed eight and birdied nine. With five pars thrown in in between.

8.45am: Adam Scott’s lead is out to two. He makes birdie at the par-4 second to reach 5-under, Rasmus Hojgaard his closest challenger at 3-under.

8.30am: Cameron Smith birdies the 10th to get back to even par. Adam Scott remains out in front at 4-under, one clear of Rasmus Hojgaard with five players tied for third at 2-under.

Adam Scott hits the lead at #AusPGA



4 under par after 9 holes.



Cam Smith +1 at the turn. @wwos @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/rS0196HDWM — Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson_9) November 23, 2022

8.07am: Adam Scott leads the Australian PGA Championship. The two-time champion makes the turn at 4-under courtesy of another exquisite approach into the par-4 18th.

8am: Three years ago Nick Flanagan was tied for third at the Australian PGA Championship after playing his way into the final group with Adam Scott with a Saturday 63. The pair are again locked together on top early in Round 1.

7.55am: Adam Scott is dialled in. His birdie putt of under a metre on his seventh hole – the par-4 16th – gets him to 2-under. He has a clear plan too, using his putter from off the green twice to snare safe pars. He earns a share of the lead with Nick Flanagan at 3-under when his wedge at the short par-3 17th nestles beside the pin. Smith and Fox both wrestle with their precision to be 1-over through eight.

7.36am: Wynnum member Terry Johns never expected a personal meeting with Open champion Cam Smith. He did even better with a signed golf glove after Smith’s tugged drive bounced into his right leg in the rough on the 15th.

“I’ve just had a titanium knee replacement so maybe the ball was attracted,” Johns, 70, said with a laugh. “It was a thrill. I stayed up through the night watching him win at St Andrews.”

The ricochet gave Smith a more favourable lie.

7.30am: A Rasmus Hojgaard bogey at 14 means it is a four-way tie at the top at 2-under. Hojgaard joins Nick Flanagan, Jarryd Felton and Cory Crawford with Adam Scott one of six players in a share of second.

7.15am: Here’s an early look at the leaderboard

-3 Rasmus Hojgaard

-2 Nick Flanagan; Nicolai Hojgaard

-1 Adam Scott, Justin Warren, Aaron Wilkin, Josh Armstrong, Ashley Hall, Jarryd Felton

Mullet power. Team Smith fan club supporting headliner Cameron Smith at #AusPGA #Queensland #visitbrisbane Massive 6am gallery pic.twitter.com/gNjFrHPuDL — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) November 23, 2022

7.10am: Rasmus Hojgaard makes his third birdie on the trot to take the outright lead at -3.

7.08am: Here come the Hojgaards! Playing in consecutive groups, Rasmus and Nicolai join Nick Flanagan at -2, Rasmus making birdie at 11 and 12 as Nicolai picked up shots at 10 and 12.

6.58am: Adam Scott earns the honour on the 14th tee after a pin-point wedge to the par-4 13th settles five feet above the hole and he makes the putt for birdie.

6.48am: Queensland PGA champion on Sunday, Aaron Wilkin joins Nick Flanagan at the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the par-4 second. Tough start for PGA Tour star Cam Davis who makes double bogey at 10.

6.33am: He was one of the last players in the field but Brett Coletta has a share of the lead. He and Nick Flanagan both birdie the par-4 first to be the first players under par.

6.25am: Quick bounce back for Ryan Fox at the par-3 11th, rolling in his putt for birdie after a brilliant tee shot over the front-right trap to five feet. The world No.27 is back on level terms.

6.15am: A bogey to start for Ryan Fox after his bump and run came up well short and misses the putt for par. Smith’s short game comes to the fore as he and Scott both make par.

6.10am: Scott, Smith and Fox all miss the green with their approach shots to the par-4 10th. Going to be some scrambling to save par on hole one.

Big turnout already to see Cam Smith get the #AusPGA underway with his 6am tee time. @wwos @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/xCJmqshDcA — Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson_9) November 23, 2022

6am: Ryan Fox leads out our marquee group from the 10th tee with a smashed 3-wood down the centre of the fairway. Cameron Smith and Adam Scott both flirt with the large fig to the right of the fairway. The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is underway.