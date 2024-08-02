Lions star books BMW Australian PGA Pro-Am berth - PGA of Australia

Brisbane Lions AFL star Cam Rayner’s golf game has earned him a place in this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am at Royal Queensland.

The 24-year-old, who took up golf around four years ago, had a massive 47 stableford points at Brookwater Golf and Country Club to win the Lions’ leg of the PGA Challenge which gives Brisbane’s sporting elite the chance to show off their golfing prowess.

Rayner was joined in the first event of this year’s Challenge by 21 of his teammates who are all keen golfers and play together regularly, including co-captain Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Dayne Zorko, Hugh McCluggage, Zac Bailey, Ryan Lester and Jackson Prior, who is the club’s low marker, playing off a handicap of four.

“I’m very excited. It’s going to be awesome,” Rayner said of the opportunity to play in his first PGA Pro-Am.

“Usually I’m losing 150 balls out here so it was good to finally tidy a few things up and get it right.

“If I play half as good (at Royal Queensland) as I did out here today, I’ll have a bit of fun.”

The Brisbane Broncos and Brisbane Heat will play their PGA Challenge qualifiers later in the year.

An overall winner will be decided on Pro-Am Day, November 20.

Leaderboard

1. Cameron Rayner 47

2.⁠ Jarryd ⁠Lyons 35

3.⁠ Scott ⁠Borlace 34

4.⁠ ⁠Anthony Corrie 33

T5. Shadeau Brain 31

T5. James Madden 31

T5. Charles Cameron 31

T5. Andrew Crowell 31

T5. Hugh McCluggage 31

T5. Harry Sharp 31