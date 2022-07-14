Liberty Specialty Markets renews partnership with the PGA - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is thrilled to announce the extension and expansion of its corporate partnership with Liberty Specialty Markets.

In what will be the 15th year of the partnership between the PGA and Liberty Specialty Markets, Liberty will be elevated to a Major Partner of the PGA through a new multi-year partnership agreement, highlighted by their involvement in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in November.

Part of the US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance, Liberty Specialty Markets is a global commercial insurer relied on by Australian businesses, government and associations to underwrite more than 25,000 policies each year.

Liberty is a trusted partner of the PGA of Australia in the staging of major golf events, and there is no bigger event on the PGA calendar than the contesting of the Joe Kirkwood Cup at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship held at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

PGA of Australia Commercial Director Australasia, Michael McDonald, is thrilled to have Liberty Special Markets on board again in 2022.

“We are excited to have Liberty recommit in what is their 15th year of partnership with the PGA,” said McDonald.

“Liberty ran an exceptional customer hospitality program at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and we look forward to welcoming them back to Brisbane for this year’s tournament and beyond.”