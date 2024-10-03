Let her Cook: Jess primed for Women’s PGA Cup debut - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Jessica Cook wants to honour her country and her late mother after receiving a last-minute call-up to represent the PGA of Australia at the Women’s PGA Cup starting Friday morning in Oregon.

The third playing of the biennial team competition will see the Australian team of Katelyn Must, Grace Lennon, Lisa Jean, Sienna Voglis and Jessica Cook take on teams of female PGA Professionals from the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Ireland, South Africa and Sweden.

The teams will compete in a 54-hole stroke play format on Sunriver Resort’s Meadows Course, the low three of five scores per team each round to count toward the team total per round.

Must, Voglis and Jean have represented the PGA of Australia in previous competitions while Cook and Lennon make their debuts.

When she lost in a playoff to Voglis at the qualifier at Sandhurst, Cook (pictured, second from left) looked like being the hard-luck story of the team but was given a reprieve when Jenna Hunter was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In her first year as a full Vocational Member at Maroochy River Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast, Cook immediately went to work with coach John Wright.

Now that she is in the US and prepped for Round 1, she is desperate to put that work to good use and do her country proud.

“Being able to play for not only the PGA, but for Australia, I can’t even put it into words. It’s beyond incredible,” said Cook.

“I still have so many emotions going through me. To this day, I still can’t believe I’m over here in the States ready to go for it.

“Being a female member in the PGA, it’s incredible and I can’t wait to see more females get into it and hopefully get into the position I have today.”

A second generation PGA Professional – Cook’s father has been a PGA Member since 1992 – Cook will have another family member in her thoughts when she tees off in Round 1.

Cook’s mother, Nicole, passed away four years ago but continues to be a driving force in her daughter’s career in golf.

“I know my mum is with me every step I take with my career and knowing how much support she would be giving me right now,” Cook added.

“I’ve been thinking about her leading up to this event and I know I’ll be smashing it because of her.”

The Australian team played the first of their practice rounds on Tuesday but for Cook, the phone call informing her of her place in the team signalled the start of an intense preparation.

“Myself and my coach, John Wright, have been working every single week,” Cook said.

“He’s been going after hours for me as well, looking at videos of my swing and getting in contact with me to get one last session in and make sure everything’s all good to go.

“Just hearing from him that I’m ready has made this so much easier and so much better for me.

“The course looks absolutely amazing and I really can’t wait to get out there and get into it.”

Round 1 begins at 2am Friday AEST.