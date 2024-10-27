Legends Tour to make its Deniliquin debut - PGA of Australia

Five-time European Tour winner Mike Harwood and four-time PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns are among the greats of Australian golf who will play the inaugural Deniliquin Legends Pro-Am.

Presented by Edward River Council in collaboration with the Deniliquin Golf Club, Harwood and Burns will be joined on Tuesday by former PGA Tour of Australasia winners Scott Laycock and Euan Walters, 2021 Australian PGA Senior champion, Guy Wall.

It is the first in a three-year commitment with players to vie for a share of the $12,500 prize purse.

The Pro-Am format will see some 140 participants take to the Deniliquin layout with spectators encouraged to take advantage of free entry and the live onsite broadcast from 2QN Radio.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this PGA Legends Tour Pro-Am event here in Deniliquin,” said Gary Arnold, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Edward River Council.

“As a proud sporting region, what better way to promote our fantastic town, local businesses and facilities than with a premier sporting event such as this.”

Sophie Kelly, General Manager of the Deniliquin Golf Club, reiterated the importance of the event for the region.

“With the generous funding support from Edward River Council, we can attract key events such as the Pro-Am and ensure they become regular events on the golfing calendar that people return to again and again,” said Ms Kelly.

“I have no doubt that players and spectators will want to come back to Deniliquin once they experience everything that the club and the town has to offer.”