Legends Tour returns to Murray Bridge for second time - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Jason Norris has teed off in defence of his Spry Civil Construction Murray Bridge Golf Club Legends Pro-Am title at Murray Bridge.



This is the second time this prestigious golf event has been held in Murray Bridge after seeing huge success in 2023.

This year, prolific tour winners such as Brad Burns, Adam Henwood and Guy Wall are all joining Norris for the 36-hole tournament that teed off on Thursday morning.

The Murray Bridge Golf Club, renowned as one of the most exceptional regional courses in South Australia, will attract top talent from the PGA Legends Tour and offers up a prize pool of $37,500.

Supported once again by the Rural City of Murray Bridge, the event provides an opportunity for amateur golfers to compete alongside seasoned professionals. Mayor Wayne Thorley said it was exciting to host the PGA Legends Tour in 2025.

“This event is fantastic and not just for golf enthusiasts who get to spectate some of Australia’s best players on their home course,” Mayor Thorley said.

“Golf has a real opportunity to form part of our tourism offering here in Murray Bridge, especially with the extended 18-hole, par-68 layout we now have.

“The PGA Legends Tour helps promote our region as a whole, bringing interstate travel and interest to our region, filling up accommodation and providing an injection for local businesses.”

Leading up to the event, defending champion Jason Norris said he was looking forward to returning to Murray Bridge, with a goal to make it two straight wins.

“I’ve played a ton at Murray Bridge over the years and got some really good mates in the area, so I can’t wait to get back there,” Norris said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a couple of wins over the years and the golf course is always in fantastic condition. The course itself is tight and very challenging and with two new holes opening this year, I’m excited to see how they play.”

Entry for spectators is free both days and anyone with an interest in golf or professional sport is encouraged to get out and attend.

The PGA Legends Tour is sanctioned by the PGA of Australia and features up to 70 events over the course of the year and features professional golfers over the age of 50.

The event provides an opportunity for amateur golfers to compete alongside seasoned professionals at the Murray Bridge Golf Club course, known for its manicured fairways and challenging water and sand hazards.