Legends Tour breaks new ground in Port Moresby - PGA of Australia

Players have arrived for a very different challenge as they prepare to tee it up at the inaugural Port Moresby Legends Classic at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

On the back of last week’s PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club, the SParms PGA Legends Tour has made the 300-kilometre trek to Port Moresby for a tournament worth $80,000 in prizemoney.

Following the deluge in Lae, the presentation of the course at Royal Port Moresby is firm and fast, presenting the Legends with a style of golf perhaps more familiar to many.

“It’s great to see the Legends Tour at Royal Port Moresby for the first time,” said Club General Manager, Josh Dixon.

“The members and sponsors are excited to have players from the past such as course record holder Chris Taylor along with first timers to PNG like US PGA Tour winner Andre Stolz.”

On the back of his PNG Senior Open last week and his history in Papua New Guinea, Taylor shapes as the man to beat.

He has won three of the past four Legends Tour events and has been visiting Papua New Guinea for more than 25 years.

But there are threats throughout the field.

Stolz is expected to revel in the firm conditions while Richard Backwell and Scott Barr have joined the field after missing last week’s PNG Senior Open..

The event kicks off on Thursday with the Sponsors Pro-Am with the opening round of the 54-hole event to start Friday.