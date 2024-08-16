Australian legends heading back to Albury in November   - PGA of Australia

Some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the past 30 years will be on show when the 54-hole $150,000 NSW Senior Open returns to Albury this November.

Now in its sixth edition, the NSW Senior Open, one of the biggest events on the PGA Legends Tour, will be played from November 1-3 at Thurgoona Golf & Country Club Resort. It is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer Graeme Phillipson said the event was an extremely popular addition to the Albury/Border sporting calendar.

“Golf NSW is delighted to continue bringing one of our best tournaments back to Thurgoona Country Club,” he said.

“The sporting public of Albury has supported this event from the outset, and it is a pleasure to return to a city where everyone involved in the tournament, including the players, officials and staff, have been so warmly received.

“Golf is the number one pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and the popularity of tournaments like the NSW Senior Open helps us promote the game as the ideal recreational activity for both young and old.”

The 2024 Championship is set to feature many of the greats of Australasian golf from the past 25 -30 years, including:

Peter Senior OAM: A four-time winner in Europe, a 21-time winner on the Australasian Tour and a legend of Australian Sport

Peter Lonard: A nine-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner and a US & European Tour winner

Andre Stolz: Current leader of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit

Peter Fowler: Former Australian Open Champ and a winner on the European Senior Tour

Michael Long: 2018 NSW Senior Open Champ and a multiple tournament winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia

Other notables and past champions expected to play include Peter O’Malley (NSW), Chris Taylor (VIC), Grant Kenny (NSW), the inaugural champ in 2017, and 2019 victor Brad Burns (QLD).

PGA Legends Tour coordinator Andy Rogers said the players relished the opportunity to return to Albury and the Thurgoona Golf and Country Club Resort.

“We’re absolutely rapt to be coming back to Thurgoona,” said Rogers.

“We have seen through the quality of the field at Thurgoona in recent years just how much the players enjoy the golf course and visiting Albury.

“It’s a fantastic course and a perfect fit for a tournament that’s a really important part of our schedule.”

Adam Fitzgerald, General Manager of Thurgoona Country Club Resort, said the fan experience at this year’s tournament will allow unparalleled access. Spectators can walk the fairways beside their favourite players and see golf played at its best.

“There won’t be a better opportunity for sports fans in the Albury – Region to get up close and personal to witness the legends in action.

“It’s clear the players really enjoy the atmosphere and the connections with the fans in the gallery, and we are looking forward to another fantastic three days of action.”

