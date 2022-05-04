Legend’s record falls as Cook wins Gatton Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Jessica Cook’s first victory as a professional will be one to remember after she set a new course record in winning the Gatton Junior and PGA Associate Pro-Am at Gatton Jubilee Golf Club west of Brisbane.

A PGA Associate currently completing the Membership Pathway Program at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in south Brisbane, Cook’s round of three-under 66 (adjusted down from 67 to match the par score for men) saw her finish three shots clear of Leon Trenerry and four ahead of Mitchell Smith and Ben Hollis.

The 43rd staging of the event, not only did Cook’s round secure a maiden win as a professional but in so doing broke the course record previously held by Rachel Hetherington, an eight-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

The daughter of former Woodford Golf Club PGA Professional Paul Cook, Cook also paid tribute to the support she receives from Windaroo Lakes Head Professional Danny Bird.

“I have received wonderful support from my supervising PGA Professional Danny Bird and his encouragement has no doubt been part of this success,” Cook said.

“I travel three hours to work and back each day and therefore I need to be really planned in my scheduling of practice and assignments which is really starting to pay off.

“My dad was the first person I rang when I got off the course and not only was it nice to play that way for myself, to do so and hopefully inspire three young up-and-coming juniors is even better.”