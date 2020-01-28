Legends line up for Yarrawonga Championship

The Ladbrokes Legends Tour season begins with a bang this week at the Shepparton BMW Victorian PGA Seniors Championship at Black Bull Golf Club.

A field of 72 senior Professionals will tee it up over two rounds at one of the Ladbrokes Legends Tour’s most anticipated events where a share of $30,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

A stellar field including world-renowned golfers Peter Senior, Peter Fowler, Peter Lonard and Peter O’Malley will vie for the title.

After winning the 2019 Ladbrokes Legends Tour Order of Merit, 2019’s Mr Consistent Brad Buns will look to start his season on a high note at the pristine course.

“It was great to win the Ladbrokes Legends Tour Order of Merit last season and my aim is to take it out again in 2020 so a good start here will be important,” Burns said.

With fine weather conditions expected at Black Bull Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday low scoring is likely to highlight the leaderboard when Australia’s best senior golfers take to the fairways this week.

Ladbrokes Legends Tour player of the year and 2018 champion Michael Harwood will unfortunately miss the tournament due to injury.

This event is the first of four to be played along the Murray River in the coming weeks with Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort to host the Furphy Victorian Senior Open from Thursday.