Legends line up for Sunshine Coast swing - PGA of Australia

Australian golf icons Ian Baker-Finch and Peter Senior will take part in this week’s Sunshine Coast Series that will serve as the culmination to the 2023 PGA Legends Tour season.

Always a popular stop on the Legends Tour calendar, Queensland’s Sunshine Coast will play host to four events, offering a total of $123,000 in prizemoney.

It all starts at Beerwah, the course where Baker-Finch learned the game as a youngster before going on to become a major championship winner, with the $25,000 Beerwah Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday, December 13.

Second up is the $30,000 Sunshine Coast Masters at Twin Waters Resort over two days from Thursday, December 14.

Maroochy River Golf Club will play host to the $30,000 Queensland Senior PGA Championship, also over 36 holes, from December 17-18 with Headland Golf Club to stage the season finale, the $30,000 Australian Legends Tour Championship, from December 20-21.

As well as the Sunshine Coast Series title being on the line, so too will be the overall PGA Legends Order of Merit.

The winner of the past two Order of Merit titles, Andre Stolz, who has banked more than $100,000 in prizemoney in 2023, will have to stave off challenges from Brad Burns, Chris Taylor and Adam Henwood to make it three straight.

The Order of Merit winner receives an invitation to play the KitchenAid US Senior PGA Championship in the US in May, adding even further importance to the Sunshine Coast Series.

“We are really looking forward to these events that cap a very successful season of nearly 80 events across Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and Papua New Guinea,” said Andy Rogers, PGA Legends Tour tournament coordinator.

“We have great fields with notable players such as Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz and Ian Baker-Finch all entering to play.

“Sunshine Coast Council have come on board to help promote the events and, in turn, the region.

“And with a $3000 bonus fund across the four events, competition will be intense.”

Economy Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said Council was pleased to support the PGA Legends Tour and welcome the professionals to the Sunshine Coast.

“It is great to see the tour move across four of our golf venues – Beerwah, Twin Waters, Maroochy River and Headland Golf Club,” Cr O’Pray said.

“For players and spectators alike, the Sunshine Coast’s natural assets and attractions are all in-stone’s throw from these venues. From Australia Zoo to the coastal pathway along our beaches and rivers we hope everyone makes the most of the coast.”

The PGA Legends Tour is renowned for the camaraderie of the events and the relaxed environment in which they are played.

At each of the four events, professionals will play alongside amateurs and sponsors.

Spectators are welcome to come along and watch with no charge for entry.