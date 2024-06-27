Steve Williams announced as keynote speaker for 2024 Golf Summit - PGA of Australia

Tiger Woods’ former caddie, Steve Williams, headlines the next wave of speakers announced for this year’s Golf Summit in Melbourne.

Many Australians will remember Williams being on the bag for Adam Scott when he broke through at the 2013 Masters, forever etching Scott and Williams into Australian sporting history.

Williams, whose journey in golf began in 1976 with Australian icon Peter Thomson, will share his vast knowledge and experiences on the Tour. He will be joined by an impressive roster of industry heavyweights such as Dr Paul Wood and Will Robbins, sporting success stories in Elle Steele and Bachar Houli, along with the CEOs of the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia. Together, they will equip attendees with innovative strategies and insights to lead, grow, and transform the golf industry.

Scheduled for October 16-17, the Golf Summit is an event by Australian Golf’s peak bodies – the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia – to bring the industry together to engage and influence key decision makers to lead, grow and innovate Australian golf.



Attendees will have the chance to network, share ideas, strategies and best practices to take back to their business to help drive growth and success.

A highlight of the Summit will be the diverse range of panel sessions addressing critical business outcomes within the industry. There will be a panel tackling championing change for women and girls in golf, along with the impact of technology on golf coaching.

The two-day conference will also feature sessions on promoting diversity and inclusion, talent retention and management, biodiversity and sustainability in golf, and leveraging social media for commercial success.

Confirmed speakers for the 2024 Golf Summit:

Former PGA Tour caddie Steve Williams

World-renowned PGA Professional Will Robins

Paralympian Elle Steele

Richmond Football Club triple-premiership player Bachar Houli

PING VP Engineering Dr Paul Wood

CEO PGA of Australia Gavin Kirkman

CEO Golf Australia James Sutherland

CEO WPGA Tour of Australasia Karen Lunn

Deputy General Manager, 13 th Beach Golf Links Sally McKenna

Beach Golf Links 2023 PGA National Coach of the Year – Game Development Asha Flynn

General Manager, Pacific Golf Club Amber Williams

PGA Professional, Golf coach and golf educator Hugh Marr

Biodiversity and Sustainability expert Monina Gilbey

Biodiversity and Sustainability expert Kate Torgersen

Lecturer, The University of Melbourne Emma Power

The Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.

The Golf Summit is proudly supported by the Melbourne Convention Bureau and the State Government’s National Business Event Program.