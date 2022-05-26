Lee’s ominous warning at LPGA Match Play - PGA of Australia

Last-start winner Minjee Lee has sounded a warning to the LPGA’s best with a commanding 6&5 win in Round 1 of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Lee and Hannah Green were both victorious in the first of three round robin matches prior to the knockout phase but Victorian Su Oh was not quite so fortunate, losing four of the last five holes against Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi to go down 5&4.

Winner of the Cognizant Founders Cup two weeks ago, Lee was 7-up through 11 holes against Korean Youngin Chun as she recorded a convincing victory with five holes left to play.

Green was taken all the way to the 17th hole before she defeated Haeji Kang 2&1, a par at the par-5 16th enough to win the hole and then closing it out with a halved hole at the par-3 17th for a Round 1 win.

The top seed gets the job done ☑️



#1 @minjeegolf defeats #64 Youngin Chun.



Watch now on @GolfChannel! pic.twitter.com/1JX13ZXmHa — LPGA (@LPGA) May 25, 2022

Lee will face off against Caroline Masson and Brittany Altamore in her final two round robin matches and was pleased to be able to knock off early in the Las Vegas heat on Wednesday.

“It was nice to get done early today. It’s getting really hot,” said the 25-year-old.

“It was really fun today. I made a bunch of birdies and I was able to keep the momentum going to 10, 11, and then played a few more and finished on 13.”

Currently ranked No.4 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Ranking, Lee was made the No.1 seed for this week’s Match Play and is revelling in the chance to play a format in which she excelled in as an amateur.

“I think it’s a really good change of pace,” said Lee.

“We’re always playing stroke play, four rounds, and here it’s just like a knock-out, one-on-one kind of thing.

“I just think it’s a really good confidence booster if you’re playing well. Regardless, if you hit a good shot or bad shot it’s kind of gone after you play one hole. You can really ride off momentum even if you have a bad hole.

“I just like that it’s really competitive and I’m a very competitive person, so I like playing it.”

#6 @hannahgreengolf cards five birdies in 17 holes to win her first match at the @LPGAMatchPlay! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ybcIUxOR9C — LPGA (@LPGA) May 25, 2022

Green and Kang squared their opening hole before the West Australian birdied three of her next four holes to take a 2-up lead.

Kang levelled things by winning the seventh and eighth holes, Green again edging ahead with a birdie at the par-5 ninth.

The match was all square again when Kang made par to Green’s bogey at the par-4 11th before the see-sawing contest once again swung the way of the Aussie with birdie at the par-3 13th and then her par at 16 to go 2-up with two to play.

Green’s next two assignments are against No.27 seed Sophia Popov and No.38 seed Jenny Shin while Oh will need to defeat both Lizette Salas (No.13 seed) and Aditi Ashok (No.52 seed) to advance to the knockout stage.