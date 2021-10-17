Lee runner-up in Spain - PGA of Australia

Australia’s Min Woo Lee has jumped to No. 6 on the European Tour rankings after he finished runner-up in the Andalucia Masters in Spain.

The 23-year-old Perth star began the final day at Valderrama in with a chance but was overtaken by England’s Ryder Cup player Matthew Fitpatrick, who ultimately won by three shots with a closing 69.

Lee shot a fourth-round 70 to finish in a tie for second, picking up 249,000 Euros in prizemoney.

This year he has won the Scottish Open and been otherwise consistent in jumping inside the top 10 on the Race To Dubai rankings.

The significance is that he has put himself in with a chance of winning the season-ending Dubai World Championship, with its $US9 million prize pool.

There are only three tournaments left on the schedule before that event, at Jumeirah Estate in Dubai from November 18-21.

“Gave it a good crack this week,” Lee tweeted. “Valderrama will always be one of my favourite courses.”