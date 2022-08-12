Le Vesconte, Warren winners at Mt Warren Park - PGA of Australia

Former Asian Tour winner Adam Le Vesconte has earned his first win on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, sharing top spot with Craig Warren at the Keybiz Group Mt Warren Park Legends Pro-Am.

Cloudy skies and occasional drizzle blanketed Mt Warren Park Golf Club south of Brisbane yet Le Vesconte and Warren didn’t falter once.

Playing in the afternoon groups, Le Vesconte and Warren both went bogey-free in their rounds of five-under 67 to finish one clear of Matthew King, Murray Lott, Brad Burns, Glenn Joyner and Andre Stolz sharing third at three-under 69.

Seventeen years since his victory at the Philippine Open, Le Vesconte joined the SParms PGA Legends Tour last July.

He finished runner-up twice in the space of two weeks so was understandably thrilled to break through for a maiden victory.

“Super excited to have this first win,” Le Vesconte said.

“I hit the ball nicely most of the day and made some good par saves.

“I enjoyed my time out there which took the pressure off and let me play freely.”

A prolific when he first joined the Legends Tour, Warren was somewhat shocked to finish alongside Le Vesconte at the top of the leaderboard.

“The round came out of the blue,” he said.

“I had a good swing thought pre round and it seemed to click.

“I holed some good putts and kept it consistent.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now makes its way to The Brisbane Golf Club on Monday for the Brisbane Legends Pro-Am, play to get underway with a shotgun start at 11am.

For all information on the SParms PGA Legends Tour please click here.