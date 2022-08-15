Le Vesconte goes back-to-back at Brisbane Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

It took more than a year to win his first but Adam Le Vesconte has added a second SParms PGA Legends Tour title at the Brisbane Legends Pro-Am.

The Brisbane Golf Club hosted not only the top tier players of the Legends Tour but legends of other sports, Ian Healy, Trevor Gillmeister, Alistair Lynch and Craig Lowndes among the amateurs to tee it up in perfect Brisbane winter weather.

Joint winner of the Mt Warren Park Pro-Am last Friday, Le Vesconte made putts at crucial times to post one-under 71 to win by two from Murray Lott, David Diaz and Roland Baglin.

“My round was pretty steady,” surmised Le Vesconte, pictured with Brisbane Golf Club Director of Golf, Joe Janison.

“The course played really nicely and the greens rolled really well.

“I made a couple of birdies in a row on the 14th and 15th holes and managed to make some good par saves which kept me plotting along.

“This win is a real surprise. Just goes to show how important a couple of putts can be.”

Behind Lott, Baglin and Diaz on a score of 73 was a log-jam of nine players at two-over 74 in a tie for fifth.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Riverlakes Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday.

