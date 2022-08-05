Laycock lands maiden Legends Tour win at Gold Coast Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

The desire to scratch his tournament itch has landed Scott Laycock a maiden win on the SParms PGA Legends Tour at the Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship at Lakelands Golf Club.

Having taken command of the tournament with an opening round of seven-under 65 on Thursday, Laycock bounced back from an early slip-up to post three-under 69 on Friday and a three-stroke victory.

A two-time winner on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and a winner on the Japan Golf Tour 20 years ago, Laycock spends the majority of his time serving the members as the Assistant Golf Professional at Royal Hobart Golf Club.

Yet the competitive fire never truly dies and the Legends Tour rookie could not resist the lure of playing tournament golf once again.

“I just had a bit of an itch that I wanted to scratch,” said Laycock.

“I was regularly shooting between two and nine-under par at Royal Hobart but playing tournament golf is different.

“It was fun to have those little doubts creep into my mind about this shot or that shot and then disregarding that doubt and hitting the shot.

“I did find myself a couple of times not trusting it completely and I made bogeys because of it.”

Starting his second round on the par-4 18th – the No.1 index hole at Lakelands – Laycock began his round with a bogey.

Three pars followed before a 54-degree wedge to two feet at the par-4 fourth got him back to square on his round.

A tee shot to 10 feet set up another birdie at the par-3 sixth and he narrowly missed making eagle at the short par-4 seventh after his putt from the fringe hung on the lip.

Some wedge-game wizardry led to his fourth birdie in the space of six holes at the par-4 ninth, further birdies at 14 and 16 providing a comfortable three-stroke buffer.

In a stellar final leaderboard Lucien Tinkler (69) finished second at seven-under, Brad Burns (69) and Richard Backwell (68) tied for third at six-under.

The third staging of the Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship, the tournament continues to grow in stature, tournament host and principal sponsor Greg Rix grateful for the support it is receiving from players, sponsors and amateurs.

“The aim when we began this tournament was to provide the opportunity to build relationships through the event,” Rix said.

“I am very grateful for the wonderful support we receive from our major sponsors Gold Coast Porsche Centre and SOPO Brewing and from everyone who has gotten behind it.

“I want to see this event continue to grow and for it to be something that players, sponsors and our amateur players look forward to every year.”

Richard Backwell was presented with a bottle of Pommery champagne for his remarkable feat of making a hole-in-one with his first swing of the tournament on Thursday.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the The Keybiz Group Mt Warren Park Legends Pro-Am at Mt Warren Park Golf Club on Friday, August 12.

Click here for final scores and prizemoney.