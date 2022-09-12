Lawson takes Border Open in dramatic finish - PGA of Australia

A par at the second playoff hole was enough to earn Deyen Lawson victory at the 65th Border Open Pro-Am at CluBarham Golf and Sports Club.

The day one leader with a round of five-under 68, Lawson found himself with company at the top of the leaderboard late in the second round.

With just two holes to play there were five players tied for the lead at six-under, Lawson joined by Matt Millar, Cohuna Pro-Am champion Kyle Michel, Murray Open winner Tom Power Horan and Lachlan Armour.

Millar (67) was the first to reach seven-under when he birdied his penultimate hole, the par-5 seventh.

With the pressure on Lawson (71) responded with a birdie of his own at his final hole, the par-3 18th, to send one of the most enthralling tournaments in Border Open history to extra holes.

Lawson and Millar first headed to the short par-4 ninth where Lawson hit his tee shot into the greenside bunker after the laser-accurate Millar found the fairway.

Millar hit his approach shot to 25 feet and watched on as Lawson played a brilliant bunker shot to tap-in range and a certain birdie.

Millar’s birdie putt looked in all the way, took a late move toward the left side of the hole before sneaking in to send the playoff to a second hole.

The pair moved to the 165-metre par-3 10th where again Lawson took the upper hand.

Millar pulled his tee shot left of the green and when Lawson hit the green 20 feet from the hole it looked like a two-putt par would be enough to clinch victory.

But you don’t win as often as Millar has over the years without an ability to recover.

The Canberran hit his chip shot from back-left of the green to just five feet, putting the pressure back on Lawson to convert his birdie opportunity.

He was left in a state of disbelief when his putt dived left of the hole at the last second but the same would happen to Millar just moments later, allowing Lawson to take the win.

“I thought my birdie putt on the second playoff hole was in but it broke to the left a lot late and that is exactly what happened to Matt’s par putt,” said Lawson.

“I enjoyed playing a course that was firmer than what we’ve been playing on recently. It was nice to see the ball bounce on the fairways.

“It was great to have my coach (Darrell Brown) on the bag for the last two days too.”

Like Lawson, Millar enjoyed the opportunity to play on a firm golf course given the rain that has fallen throughout NSW this year.

“The golf course was fantastic and it was great to be able to play the ball off the deck given we haven’t been able to do that for so long in NSW,” said Millar.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the $50,000 Tweed Coast Open at Coolangatta-Tweed Golf Club from September 22-23.

Click here for final scores and prize money.