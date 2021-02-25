Lawson Laps the field at Queanbeyan

Deyen Lawson has scored an emphatic win at the $50,000 Queanbeyan Open, running away with the title by four shots.

Lawson added a 6-under 64 to his opening course record of 61 for a two-round total of 15-under 125.

In second place was the fast-finishing Daniel Gale, at 11-under, while Grace Kim, playing a modified course, finished in third at 10-under.

Lawson was thrilled with his winning performance, which came at the end of a rather long day. A two-hour weather delay meant the leading group didn’t hit the course until just after 3 pm.

“I’m very, very happy,” Lawson said post-round. ” I played really good yesterday and hit it pretty solid today.”

Lawson, who began the day with a two-shot lead, admitted he got off to a bit of a slow start, but as he neared the turn for home, his game picked up a gear.

“I didn’t get want I wanted out of the round early, but on the 8th, I made a good birdie. I hit it to about 10 ft and rolled it in.

“I got some momentum then.”

And the momentum it was. More birdies followed for Lawson as he rolled through the back nine, and by the 16th, he was three in front.

“I saw the leaderboard on the 10th, and Jordan Mullaney had got to 10 or 11-under.

“I hit a good wedge to a foot on 11. I looked again after the 14th, and Daniel Gale had finished well, and 11 under was the total.

“On 16 I wanted to keep pushing, because the scores those guys have been shooting in the last month or so, well, you know anyone can come out and have a low one.”

And push Lawson did. A solid three metal led setup eagle on 16, and from there, with a big lead, the title was all but his.

“I was happy in the end to play solid coming home.”

Happy too was the walk up the last with a four-shot lead knowing he had secured the title.

“It is a comfortable feeling walking up the last with that lead. It doesn’t happen very often, but when you do, it’s easy.

“It’s not done until it’s done, and I wanted to make birdie on the last. I hit two good shots and gave it a good roll.

“I was happy in the end.”

With Lawson already exempt for this year’s NSW Open, the three qualifying positions went to south Australian Adam Bland, 2006 NSW Open Champion Rick Kulacz, and Murwillumbah amateur Lucas Higgins.