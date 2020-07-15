Lawson goes low to lead European Tour event

Seven birdies in the space of eight holes has propelled Gold Coast-based Deyen Lawson to a share of the lead following the opening round of the European Tour’s Euram Bank Open in Austria overnight. The only Australian in the field for the second straight week, Lawson was out in the second group of the day […]

The only Australian in the field for the second straight week, Lawson was out in the second group of the day at the spectacular GC Adamstal layout, trading birdies at the fourth and fifth holes with back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight to be even par approaching the turn.

And then he caught fire.

The former Curlewis Golf Club PGA Trainee picked up a shot at the par-4 ninth to complete the front nine in 1-under and added a second at the 10th. There was a brief respite from the mid-round assault when the 29-year-old made par at the par-4 11th before playing the following five holes in just 14 strokes to launch to the top of the leaderboard with five straight birdies, briefly flirting with James Nitties’ record of nine consecutive birdies that he set in the opening round of the 2019 Oates Vic Open.

7 birdies in 8 holes and Deyen Lawson is the early clubhouse leader in Austria ✍️@Workday #EuramBankOpen — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 15, 2020

Lawson’s 7-under 63 was matched only by Stanislav Matus of the Czech Republic and provides a strong foundation to push for a maiden European Tour title.

“I felt like I was hitting it all right. I was hitting it steady but made a couple of little errors late on the front nine,” said Lawson, who finished tied for 31st at last week’s Austrian Open.

“I stayed positive and took it shot-by-shot. I didn’t realise I’d made that many birdies in a row. After the one at nine I had six more in seven holes.

“I just tried to hit each shot as good as I can, not worrying about what it was for – for bogey or birdie.

“The views are great here, so you just have to look around when you’re a bit frustrated and take your mind off golf.

“These hills take your mind off golf pretty quickly.

“All in all it’s a good start and a good position after one round.”

The Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oakes also commenced overnight with Aussie pair Rhein Gibson and Harrison Endycott both making solid starts in Texas.

Gibson and Endycott both posted opening rounds of 2-under 70 to be tied for 11th with Ryan Ruffels a further shot back in a tie for 21st after a 1-under 71, Ruffels fighting back from an early double bogey to end his round with three birdies in his final four holes.