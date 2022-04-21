Late entry Kelly earns victory at Axedale Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Late entry Andrew Kelly recovered from the worst start possible to claim victory at the Symes BMW Axedale Pro-Am.

The first of two adidas PGA Pro-Am Series events in Central Victoria, conditions were cool and overcast at Axedale Golf Club, the undulating parkland layout holding its own against a quality field of PGA Professionals.

It was only when a number of players withdrew the day prior that Kelly was added to the field and, one hole in, it didn’t appear he would be a factor.

Starting at the par-4 17th, Kelly made a double-bogey six and it wasn’t until he made back-to-back birdies at four and five that he got back to even par on his round.

A birdie at the par-4 ninth moved Kelly to red figures for the first time and after making birdie at the par-5 13th it would be the birdie at the 410-metre dogleg 15th that proved decisive, his total of three-under 66 enough for a one-stroke win.

“I’m really surprised that three-under held on for the win,” Kelly admitted after his round.

“I was lucky enough to get a late start after a few guys had to pull out yesterday.

“I have never played that well here and when I started with a double bogey I wasn’t expecting that much.

“I just tried to keep the ball on the fairway and I managed to roll in a few putts.”

Fellow Victorian Dylan Higgins (67) was the only other player to better par on Thursday, Higgins finishing two clear of Andrew Martin, Michael Choi and Roland Baglin.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit is the Neangar Park Pro-Am at Neangar Park Golf Club, Martin the favourite at the course where he learned the game.