Late entry earns Lane share of Noosa Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Nigel Lane has made it successive wins on the SParms Legends Tour after accepting a late entry into the $20,000 One Agency Noosa Legends Pro-Am at Noosa Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Sunshine Coast was at its spectacular best yet the recent rains and warm conditions sent the humidity soaring, a lack of breeze adding to the discomfort for many of the 61 professionals in the field.

As a result of the heat and the tricky nature of the layout scoring was largely kept in check, three players tied at the top for the second year in succession.

Coming just two days after his win at the Sealink Stradbroke Ferries Legends Pro-Am win, Lane’s score of two-under 70 couldn’t be bettered, Andre Stolz and Brad Burns both botching chances to win outright late in their rounds.

“I am very fortunate as I only received a late entry yesterday into the event,” said Lane, pictured far left.

For Stolz (centre) and Burns (far right) it was a case of deja vu after tying for the win in last year’s event.

“I am a little upset as I was five-under through nine holes and double bogeyed the last,” said Stolz, the current SParms Legends Tour Order of Merit leader.

Burns, the four-time Order of Merit winner, also faltered late with a bogey on the 18th hole.

“I enjoy playing here as the people are so friendly and the course is always in great condition, even more so this year,” said Burns.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Maroochy River Golf Club for the Queensland Senior PGA Championship, the first of the three events that form the Sunshine Coast Series.

