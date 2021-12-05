Lane lands victory at North Stradbroke Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Twelve months after finishing runner-up in the same event Nigel Lane has mastered the tricky North Stradbroke Island Golf Club to take out the Sealink Stradbroke Ferries Legends Pro-Am.

Rescheduled from earlier in the year due to Covid concerns, North Stradbroke club officials worked hard to find a date to welcome players on the SParms Legends Tour back to their island paradise.

Lane’s round of five-under 66 on two trips around the nine-hole layout was one stroke to the better of Legends Tour rookies Murray Lott and Chris Taylor with Glenn Joyner (70), David Merriman (71) and Simon Tooman (71) rounding out the top five.

Lane had two eagles in finishing second to Allan Cooper in the 2020 edition but needed just the one at the par-5 17th to go with five birdies to go one better on Sunday.

“Last year I actually had two eagles on the same hole being the ninth and 18th and finished second,” Lane reflected.

“Today I made a par on that hole twice and won!

“I holed some good putts out there today and stayed out of trouble which is a must because off the fairway is trouble.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves north for the One Agency Noosa Legends Pro-am to be played at Noosa Golf Course on Tuesday, December 7.