Lamb’s hot streak continues at Kew Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Hunter Valley product Corey Lamb has made it three adidas PGA Pro-Am Series wins on the trot, sharing top spot with Andrew Brennan and Brett Rankin at the Local Lawyer & Conveyancer Kew Country Club Pro-Am.

A three-stroke winner the day prior at the 36-hole Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am, Lamb had another outright win in his sights.

Starting his round from the sixth tee, Lamb had three birdies in succession from the ninth hole, getting to four-under with a birdie at the par-3 second.

But a lone bogey at the par-4 third – his 16th hole – saw him finish level with Brennan and Rankin at three-under 67.

“I’m definitely hitting it very well and it’s good to see some results,” said Lamb, who was also victorious at the Gunnedah Pro-Am.

“I made a few pars to start and then went three birdies in a row and then got it to four late in the round.

“Dropped a bogey on 16 which cost me a little bit but it was good other than that.”

It is exactly the form and confidence he was seeking heading into the $50,000 Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am starting Friday.

Like Lamb, Brennan had four birdies and a bogey in his round of 67 while Rankin was bogey free, picking up shots at the second, 10th and 11th holes.

Josh Armstrong’s round of two-under 68 earned him outright fourth position followed by David Bransdon and WA PGA champion Jay Mackenzie at one-under 69.

