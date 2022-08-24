Lamb streets quality field to win Port Macquarie Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

New kid on the block Corey Lamb has proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with, taking out the two-day Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am by three strokes at Port Macquarie Golf Club.

A last start winner in Gunnedah, the Branxton bomber backed up his opening round of five-under 67 with a blistering front nine on Wednesday to separate himself from the field.

Prolific pro-am winners such as Matt Millar and Brett Rankin, Tour winners such as Chris Wood and Damien Jordan and young talents such as Nathan Barbieri and Lucas Higgins were all in the mix yet it was Lamb who finished well clear.

Less than six months into his career as a professional, Lamb had four birdies in the first five holes of his second round, ultimately finishing three clear of Lincoln Tighe (69-68) with Barbieri (70-68) third, Jordan (69-70) fourth and Michael Wright (70-70) and Ben Paine (69-71) sharing fifth position.

Players were greeted by cold and windy conditions across the two days but there was no stopping the white-hot Lamb who is quickly acclimatising to life as a professional.

“It’s been a fast start and I’m enjoying it so far. See how it goes from here,” said Lamb, who made his professional debut at TPS Hunter Valley in March.

Lamb had three birdies and an eagle at the par-5 12th on day one to lead Millar by one, his fast start in Round 2 all but clinching the win as he made the turn.

“I actually hit it right off the first and got a good bounce back onto the fairway and made birdie from there,” Lamb explained.

“I chipped in on three and holed a good one for birdie on four. It was pretty good after that.

“I played 10 solid and then on 11 missed an easy birdie putt.

“It got a bit rough through the next few holes but managed to make a few pars when I needed them and then birdied 17 which was all I had to do really.”

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is in Melbourne on Thursday for the Local Lawyer & Conveyancer Kew Country Club Pro-Am before returning to the NSW Mid North Coast on Friday for the 36-hole Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

