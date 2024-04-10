Lamb joins lead at Q-School Final Stage - PGA of Australia

A 7-under-par 65 has propelled Corey Lamb into a share of the halfway lead at the Final Stage of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School at Moonah Links.

After starting with an even-par 72 on Tuesday, the Hunter Valley professional, who almost broke through for a Tour victory at Webex Players Series South Australia last October, is alongside rookie Victorian pro Max Charles (66-71) at -7 after 36 holes.

Western Australia’s Ryan Peake (66-72) is a shot back in third, one clear of NSW’s Nathan Barbieri (68-71) and WA’s Adam Brady (71-68).

The two leading amateurs in the field, Australian representative Jye Pickin (70-72) and Argentina’s Segundo Oliva Pinto (71-71), are tied for 10th at -2.

Lamb’s 65, the low score in the opening two rounds, was highlighted by an eagle two at the 355m par-4 ninth hole, with his only bogey coming two holes later on the 404m par-4 11th.

After starting the day in a share of the lead with Peake, Charles dropped his first shots of the tournament with a double-bogey on the 385m par-4 12th but bounced back with an eagle on the par-5 15th (491m).

The top 30 finishers after the 72 holes conclude on Friday will earn Full Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia and be placed in a Tournament Exemption Category.

Those players finishing beyond 30th place and ties, who complete 72 holes at Final Stage, will be eligible for Full Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia, however, they will not hold an exemption category for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

All players who play 72 holes of the Final Stage will earn a pro-am exemption category and be eligible to enter adidas PGA Pro-Am series events.

Photo: Corey Lamb, tied for the lead at Final Stage of Q-School

