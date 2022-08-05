Lamb earns first pro win at Gunnedah Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Newcastle’s Corey Lamb has made an instant impression on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, taking out the Kelaher Industrial Services Gunnedah Pro-Am at Gunnedah Golf Club.

The burly big-hitter from Branxton made his professional debut at the TPS Hunter Valley event in March and recently earned his PGA Tour of Australasia card at Qualifying School at Moonah Links.

Riding high on that confidence and with the prospect of a big summer ahead, Lamb (pictured, left) closed with three birdies in his final five holes for a round of four-under 66 and a two-stroke win.

Heavy rain overnight made the Gunnedah layout play softer than usual, giving the green light for the Professionals to go flag-hunting at every opportunity.

Reigning PGA Professionals champion Jamie Hook (68), Anthony Choat (68), Clayton Bridges (69) and Lucas Higgins (69) all threatened during the course of the day but it was the bogey-free card of Lamb that would win out.

“I couldn’t ask for a better start to my professional career,” said Lamb, the Concord Cup winner in February.

“I’m looking forward to playing as much as I can this year and I’m really excited about what’s ahead.”

In a nice tune-up prior to representing Australia at the Four Nations Cup in South Africa, Hook shared second spot with Choat as Bridges, Higgins, Thomas Pritchard-Davies and Andrew Richards all finished at one-under and a tie for fourth.

The NSW swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series will resume on the North Coast in two weeks with the Better Homes Pro-Am at Port Macquarie Golf Club.

Click here for final scores and prizemoney.