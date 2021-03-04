Lal wins Keysborough Pro-Am

Ruben Lal has won the Bendigo Bank Dingley Village Keysborough Golf Club Pro-Am by two strokes against a stellar field on the PGA Pro-Am Series.

Lal’s round featured three birdies and an eagle, all posted on the layout’s par-5s.

After clubhouse leader and recent PGA Legends Tour winner Glenn Joyner took the clubhouse lead with a round of 3-under 70, Lal’s pursuit of Joyner’s score started quickly, making eagle on the first and birdieing the second to tie for the lead in just two holes.

Lal then added 13 straight pars to his scorecard before making back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to move two shots clear of Joyner and the chasing pack.

“I always have loved playing at Keysborough. I used to be a member here and when anybody asks me what course should they play in Melbourne I always tell them Keysborough’s the place, it’s very underrated,” Lal said.

“It was great to get a few putts to drop early in the round and to get going, but then 13 straight’s pars was pretty interesting.

“My strategy for here has always been about trying to capitalise on the par 5’s and I was 5-under on them today and then I just parred the rest of the course.”

Brad Burns, local Terry Pilkadaris and 2017 winner Mitchell Brown joined a tie for second place alongside Joyner at 3-under par.

Leigh Deagan and Euan Walters tied for sixth place at 2-under par.

View the final Bendigo Bank Dingley Village Keysborough Golf Club Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.