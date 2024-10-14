Lacey connects passion through education - PGA of Australia

With a career of expertise in construction as a registered electrical contractor, Andrew Lacey has now set about transferring his extensive skillset and experience to the golf industry.

Director at Luxury Golf and Scenic Tours Victoria, Lacey, who is originally from Beaumaris and is now based in Shepparton, is one of the PGA Institute’s Diploma of Golf Business and Management scholarship recipients for 2024 and is excited to be broadening his horizons through study.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know more about the golf industry, and even just connecting with people as well,” he said. “I’m loving who I meet in the golf industry; it’s very different to the construction industry.”

Having worked as an electrician once he completed his schooling, Lacey noticed as his career was progressing his work life was becoming less fulfilling while his passion for golf kept growing.

Knowing that he wanted a career change, Lacey had an idea that had been brewing for some years and took the opportunity to act on it when he met the Director of Luxury Golf and Scenic Tours Tasmania, Adam House.

“I had always thought of doing something similar to Adam in Victoria, trying to combine a lifestyle around golf trips and wine tours,” said Lacey.

“When I met him, I just thought, let’s approach him about partnering up and starting Victoria. That’s sort of been the last 12 months.”

Lacey has conducted trips to several regions in Victoria, highlighted by trips to both the Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas, where golfers were treated to world-class courses, as well as the chance to witness the Vic Open and Victorian PGA Championship on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

Planning on using his learnings from the PGA Institute to help grow his business, Lacey is especially grateful for being chosen as a scholarship recipient.

“The scholarship was really helpful because starting a new business, the cash flow is pretty tight so that definitely helped,” he said.

Having made the leap of faith and changing careers, and now reaping the rewards of following his passion, Lacey is a strong advocate for those thinking about exploring careers within the golf industry through the PGA Institute.

“Definitely do it, follow your passion,” he said. “For me, the simple thing is it’s easier to get up in the morning and do something I love.

“I’m not doing it for the money as much as for the love of the game.”

For more information on entry points into a career in golf, CLICK HERE.