Kyriacou leads by two at Big Green Egg Open

Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou has taken an early lead in her quest for a second Ladies European Tour title, firing a first round of 6-under 66 to lead the Big Green Egg Open by two strokes over England’s Lily May Humphreys.

On a damp and drizzly day at Rosendaelsche Golf Club in the Netherlands, the 2020 LET Rookie of the Year got off to the best possible start when she opened her round with a birdie at the 10th hole.

After dropping a shot to take her back the level par, Kyriacou made birdies on four of her next six holes and despite dropping another shot, closed out her round with three further birdies to reach 6-under par.

Kyriacou, who won the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville while still an amateur, was pleased with her day’s work.

“It was good. I think I had a little bit of luck but I did also hit some pretty good shots,” the 20-year-old explained.

“I had a couple of short putts, which I holed, and I managed to sink a couple of long ones, which turned out to be 6-under par.

“I like the look of the course. I think I hit a fairly straight ball, so I guess I have a little bit of an advantage but there was also a little bit of luck because if you miss the fairway, it can be like cactus there.”

Humphreys comes into the tournament fresh off the back of her maiden professional win, and sits two strokes behind Kyriacou on 4-under.

Four golfers are a shot further back on 3-under par with Spain’s Maria Hernandez, Wales’ Lydia Hall, Austria’s Christine Wolf and Netherlands’ Dewi Weber all carding a first round of 69.

The next best of the Aussies is Whitney Hillier (74) in a tie for 48th while Kristalle Blum (79) and Amy Walsh (81) have some work ahead to make the cut.