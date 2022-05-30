Kulacz conquers all at Wembley Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Two early bogeys couldn’t curtail Rick Kulacz from launching a come-from-behind victory at the $25,000 Wembley Pro-Am in Perth.

A two-time winner on the Asian Tour, Kulacz shot five-under 67 in his second round on Sunday for a 36-hole total of 11-under, enough for a one-stroke win from Scott Strange (70) with Brett Rumford (68) and Josh Herrero (70) a shot further back in a tie for third.

When overnight leader Strange dropped two shots in his outward nine it was Herrero who looked set to grab the title as he moved to 11-under through 11 holes.

However, he stumbled with three bogeys in his next six holes to finish at nine-under alongside Rumford.

Kulacz’s stumble came early in his round but he recovered in spectacular fashion.

Chasing his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of the year, Kulacz began to right the ship with a birdie at the par-5 11th, the first of six in the space of just nine holes as he rose to the top at Wembley’s Open Course.

In trickier conditions and cooler temperature it was Joseph Ha and Haydn Barron who finished tied for fifth at eight-under with the trio of Kim Felton, Brody Martin and Braden Becker two shots further back at six-under.

This was the first event at Wembley to be played with a Junior Pro-Am on the Saturday followed by a Corporate Pro-Am on the Sunday and the success of this year’s event promises to provide a strong foundation for 2023 and beyond.

The WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now heads to the state’s south-west on Wednesday for the Jetline Kerbing Capel Pro-Am at Capel Golf Club.

