Red-hot Korean leads Marchesani at Millbrook - PGA of Australia

James Marchesani has been waiting for his ball-striking to match his putting on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and it’s finally happened over the first two rounds of the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

With impressive rounds of 63-65 at Millbrook Resort, the Victorian holds second spot on the leaderboard at 14-under-par, three behind Korean Guntaek Koh, who matched the course record on the Remarkables layout today, shooting a 10-under-par 61.

Marchesani is a shot clear of China’s Bobby Bai (65-64), while first-time Millbrook visitor, West Australian Ryan Peake (67-64), is in a share of fourth at 11-under with two Asian Tour regulars, American John Catlin (67-64) and South African Ian Snyman (66-65).

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit No.1 Elvis Smylie (66-66) is lurking, equal seventh at 10-under.

After some equipment adjustments pre-event, Marchesani didn’t miss a green in regulation on Thursday and was almost as clinical in day two.

He made his way to 16-under-par after 35 holes, only to slip up with a double-bogey six on his closing hole on the Remarkables course, one of two in use over the 36 holes.

The 31-year-old, who had just four pars in his second round to sit alongside an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys, is ready for what could be a career-defining weekend.

He has come close before to winning on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia but has had to settle for four top-three placings.

“The game’s felt close,” Marchesani said.

“I probably haven’t driven it as well as I would’ve liked the last couple of months and was able to get in here earlier than I was meant to and do a bit of work with the Callaway boys on Monday.

“I found a little bit with a driver, which has been nice.

“The putting’s been really good the last sort of six months. I sort of knew if I could get a lot of looks, the hole’s going to start looking pretty big, which it has.”

But it’s Hendry and Geary who are sure to have the most support from the local crowd on Saturday as they continue to try to become the first New Zealanders in eight years to win their national open.

As the last winner, Hendry is the perfect man to offer a reason why the home players have been experiencing a title drought in Queenstown.

“After winning a major this is my next tournament that I want to win,” the 45-year-old said.

“All the Kiwis come into this week feeling that way and that is potentially why we haven’t had a winner in a while because we want it more than the other guys.

“They can cruise around doing their thing while we are fighting for every little bit to try and win it.”\

Like his regular roommate, Geary has also had two 66s to start the week, hitting a purple patch on the back nine Friday afternoon when he grabbed four consecutive birdies.

“I had a good hot streak there for seven or eight holes,” the Vic Open champion from a fortnight ago said.

“I knew I needed to stay in touch somewhat and what I was doing at even-par or 1-under wasn’t going to cut it.

“I’m happy with how it’s turned out. It could have been a little worse.”

The next best Kiwi after 36 holes is Daniel Hillier (68-65), who is 9-under, while hometown favourite Ben Campbell (67-67) is one shot further back.

Koh’s 61 featured a hole-out for eagle on the 398-metre par-4 ninth, nine birdies and a solitary bogey.

“My iron play worked really well today and helped me to attack the greens,” Koh said.

“I’ve been working hard on my game and this week it’s paid off.”

First-time Millbrook visitor Peake’s share of fourth at 11-under-par continues his steady summer which has included four top-10 finishes on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

A win here would be huge for the West Australian who doesn’t have status on any overseas tour and would automatically become an Asian Tour member and earn a trip to The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

“Subconsciously everyone knows what’s on the line this week, but for myself, I’ve just got to stay in the moment,” Peake said.

“My goal just basically was to get here, make sure I make the cut and give myself a reasonable chance come the weekend.

“I’ve kind of set myself up decent enough to do that.”

Another big move on Friday came from Australian David Micheluzzi, the DP World Tour member pouring in nine birdies in an 8-under-par 63 on the Remarkables course.

At 9-under overall, he’s eight shots from the lead.

“There was glimpses yesterday. I just got off to a very slow start,” Micheluzzi said.

“The last 20 holes I’ve played very solid. Played them in 10-under, so I’ll take that.”

Among those who missed the halfway cut, which came at 5-under-par, were last week’s Webex Players Series Sydney winner Nick Voke (73-66), defending champion Takahiro Hataji (69-73), and Kiwi Danny Lee (75-69) in his first NZ Open as a professional.

Eight-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Steven Alker (70-67) birdied his last three holes to make it to the weekend play by a shot.

Photo: Photosport

The NZ Open is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.