Kong claims maiden Pro-Am Series win

Tour rookie Hyunsik Kong and seasoned Professional Brett Rankin have shared the spoils at the De Goey Contractors Pioneer Valley Pro-Am with final scores of 5-under par.

Trailing overnight leader Tim Hart by six shots ahead of the final round, Kong’s 4-under effort across the final 18 holes at Pioneer Valley Golf Club earned the Queenslander his maiden win on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series.

“It is great to get a win in my first year on tour,” Kong said.

“I played well yesterday for 71 and today I managed to hole a lot of putts and stay consistent.”

Ahead of his return to competitive golf in July, Rankin felt his on-course form left a lot to be desired. A return to the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series, however, and the stunning scenery of Mackay aided in Rankin’s quest for a second Pro-Am Series victory in as many months.

“It’s always great to take part in the Mining Towns Series,” said Rankin. “I have plenty of fond memories playing these events over the years so it’s great to kick this year’s swing off with a win.”

Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series 2019 winner Tim Hart set a blistering pace in round one of the Pioneer Valley Pro-Am with an opening scorecard of 7-under 65, but a persistent neck injury slowed his progress on Sunday to see the Gold Coast local complete the event in third place.

With final rounds of 70 and 68 respectively, Steven Jeffress and Chris Wood joined Hart for a share of third at 4-under the card.

Jarrod Stirling claimed outright sixth place at 3-under.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series continues in Queensland at the Tieri Pro-am on Friday 28 August, the second event of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series.

For the final De Goey Contractors Pioneer Valley Pro-Am results visit pga.org.au.