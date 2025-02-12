Knight maximising public facility pathway - PGA of Australia

Public golf facilities represent the entry point for many beginners looking to take their first steps into playing golf. Those first steps can often be tentative.

‘What do I wear?’ ‘What do I do?’ ‘Who can help me to get started?’

These are questions swirling around the minds of many first-timers who walk into a golf facility, and why Anne-Marie Knight ensures the environment they find at The Pat GC in Adelaide is a welcoming one.

A PGA Professional for the past 17 years after an accomplished playing career, Knight has seen thousands of potential golfers come through the public driving range formerly known as West Beach Park Golf to see if the golf bug bites.

Through her friendly nature and carefully structured programs, Knight’s coaching calendar is booked out weeks in advance as she converts curiosity into committed golfers.

“It is a lot more relaxed at a public facility, so they are more comfortable in that environment,” Knight said of beginners getting started.

“I’ve always had a philosophy that I need to make my environment friendly and open and be engaging.

“You are often the first person that they run into when it comes to their decision whether they want to take up golf. If you’ve got that friendly nature where they do feel welcomed, then you can present a range of programs that they may be interested in.”

While there are some who start golf with the intention of advancing to club membership, there is a growing population of golfers motivated more by the social element that is available.

In conjunction with West Beach Parks, Knight has developed a range of beginner programs designed to meet the market in how they want to participate in golf.

“The idea behind “Bucket and Bubbles” was to get that entire practise range full of women hitting golf balls, feeling comfortable in that environment and to have fun,” explains Knight, the PGA South Australia Coach of the Year – Game Development in 2024.

“Women take up golf for different reasons, and they like the idea of that social aspect.

“It’s not always the beginner player, but certainly it’s a great foundation for those that want to give it a go. They’ve got an hour-and-a-half of coaching and having a champagne and mixing with other women.

“Whether that feeds into playing at other clubs or feeds into my other programs, it is another little pathway that you can provide.

“You just want to grow the game and allow people to experience the game and to decide how they want to be involved in the game.”

The Pro Will Know. To find a PGA Professional to help you get more out of golf, click here.