Klein finds clear air at Blackwater Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Redcliffe’s Douglas Klein has established a two-stroke advantage after day one of the Blackwater Pro-Am at Blackwater Country Club two hours west of Rockhampton.

On a day in which there was a dramatic change at the top of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series, Klein put himself in position for a second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win in quick succession with a superb round of nine-under 63 on day one.

A joint winner of the Pioneer Valley Pro-Am three weeks ago, Klein had seven birdies and an eagle at the par-5 16th to sit two shots clear of last-start winner Tom Power Horan (65).

Despite perfect weather and a course that was presented in outstanding condition just six players out of the 29 Professionals broke par, Klein making it look far easier than most.

“The course was great,” Klein said post-round.

“The greens are super slick and a few tough pin locations.

“I stayed patient and hit some quality shots; it was awesome to have the score that I had.”

Picking up where he left off from his win at Tieri last weekend, Power Horan eagled the par-5 seventh on his way to an opening 65, Shae Wools Cobb also continuing his excellent form to sit in outright third at five-under.

After Tim Hart opened up what seemed like a virtually unassailable lead early in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series, Power Horan has now edged ahead in the fourth event of the series.

As Hart struggled to an even-par 72 at Blackwater, Power Horan not only made up the five-shot deficit but skipped ahead by two strokes with a total of 35-under par, Hart staying at 33-under with Wools-Cobb well back at 20-under.

Round 2 of the Blackwater Pro-Am commences at 6.30 on Thursday with leading groups to tee off at 11.38am.

There are three rounds remaining in the Mining Towns Series with the Emerald Pro-Am to round it out this weekend.

Click here for Round 1 scores.