Klein cleans up late at Tin Can Bay Pro-Am

Three birdies and an eagle in his final four holes has propelled Queensland’s Doug Klein to a one-stroke win at the Pacific GWM-Haval Tin Can Bay Pro-Am at Tin Can Bay Golf Club on Tuesday.

On a day of low scores Klein’s 10-under par total of 62 only just pipped Sunshine Coast-based Joost ter Veld (63) and Mount Coolum Golf Club product TJ King (63), Will Bruyeres, James Grierson and Brendan Smith each a further shot back in a tie for fourth after rounds of 8-under 64.

Seeking a second adidas Pro-Am Series win following his triumph at the Virgina Pro-Am earlier in the year, Klein made the best possible start with birdies at his first two holes after starting from the second hole.

Birdies at eight and 11 and an eagle at the par-5 10th had him in a strong position at 6-under through 10 holes yet a dropped shot at the par-4 14th threatened to bring his push for victory to a premature end.

The Redcliffe junior made par at the par-5 15th before unleashing a late assault that would catapult him to the very top of the leaderboard, making birdie at 16 and 17, eagle at 18 and closing with his seventh birdie of the round at the 325-metre par-4 first.

“I spoke to my coach yesterday and he thought 7-under would be the number,” Klein said of his pre-round predictions.

“He said just trust the process and I’ll be fine.

“It was all about hitting fairways for me today and just keeping the ball in play.”

In a round that featured 10 birdies and a lone bogey, ter Veld’s share of second was his best finish in the adidas Pro-Am Series and a much needed boost before the Pro-Am series heads to his home town on the Sunshine Coast.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the Maroochy River Pro-Am on Friday where Dalby left-hander Lawry Flynn will make his debut as a professional.