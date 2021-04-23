Klein claims maiden Pro-Am win at Virginia

Queensland’s Douglas Klein has won the Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am at Virginia Golf Club with a score of 7-under 64.

Klein’s round featured six birdies and an eagle on the tricky Virginia layout to claim victory by one stroke over Chris Wood in second place at 6-under.

“It was a great feeling to finally win a Pro-Am,” said Klein.

“I will reinvest most of this into my career but I think I will keep a little bit aside to treat myself,” Klein said when asked how he would spend his winnings.

PGA Tour of Australasia Q-School graduate Daniel Morgan set the pace in the morning field with a round of 5-under 66.

The strong score would eventually see him finish in a tie for third alongside Victoria’s Andrew Martin.

“The testing conditions at Q-School have made me mentally tougher,” said Morgan.

“I felt like I made some good up and downs today that I may not have made in the past.”

Tour veterans Michael Sim and Jason Norris tied for fifth place at 4-under the card.

View the final Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.