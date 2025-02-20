'Kiwi Challenge' has extra profile at New Zealand Open - PGA of Australia

The ‘Kiwi Challenge’ are ready to take on the rest of the field as they prepare to re-claim the New Zealand Open title next week at Millbrook Resort

The ‘Kiwi Challenge’, a key feature of the New Zealand Open this year, brings together the nation’s top golfers as they compete against an international field for the Brodie Breeze trophy.

This won’t be an easy task though as the tournament, which will be played for the 104th time, will feature arguably the strongest professional field in recent history.

“The ‘Kiwi Challenge’ is something we have done to support the current generation of Kiwi pros who are not only representing the country around the world, but all desperately want to see the next name on the trophy a Kiwi name,” said Tournament Director Michael Glading.

Millbrook Resort’s picturesque location in Queenstown will be the backdrop for a thrilling week of golf, with the leading players from Asia and Australasia competing for a slice of the NZD $2 million prize purse. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Kiwi Challenge as they take on the world.

In a move to enhance the spectator experience at the New Zealand Open, all the Kiwi players will feature special caddie bibs featuring the New Zealand flag.

The distinctive bibs, featuring the iconic red, white, and blue design of the New Zealand flag, will allow spectators to quickly spot New Zealand’s top golfers and cheer them on throughout the tournament.

“This is a fantastic way for fans to show their support and recognise the incredible talent representing New Zealand. It’s all about celebrating local players and creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” said Glading.

The Kiwis who are in the field for the 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport are: