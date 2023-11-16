Kiwi domination continues at Vic PGA - PGA of Australia

Kiwi pair Kazuma Kobori and Tyler Hodge are tied at the top of the Vic PGA leaderboard after both shooting 5-under 67s today, albeit on different courses.

The first two days of the Vic PGA are played across both the Legends and Open courses at Moonah Links, with Hodge taming the Open, while Kobori looked after the Legends.

It’s been a good couple of weeks to be a Kiwi golfer, with Kerry Mountcastle’s win in Gippsland last week seeming to be the catalyst for further success worldwide including Ben Campbell’s win on the Asian Tour last Sunday.

“Yeah it was cool, I stayed with Kerry (Mountcastle) a couple of weeks ago… Kiwi golf’s going pretty good, with him and Ben (Campbell), and we had a Kiwi Sam Jones who got his DP World card last night,” said Hodge.

Playing in the morning, Hodge navigated the cold and windy weather on his way to the top of the leaderboard, and stood there alone for most of the day with Kobori in the afternoon groupings.

“It wasn’t easy conditions, so definitely a good score out there,” he said.

“This is only my third event on the Aussie tour this year, I’ve been playing mostly in New Zealand.

“I’ve been going good in New Zealand, I’m ranked second on our order of merit so it’s been a good season so far.”

With is 67 on the Legends course, Kobori’s love affair with Moonah Links continues. During his decorated amateur career, he won both the 2018 Victorian Junior Amateur round here, and later won the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia qualifying school at Moonah.

In only his second event after turning professional, it hasn’t taken Kobori long to find his feet, and his way back to the top of the leaderboard, where he spent the majority of his amateur career.

“I put a couple new clubs in the bag: driver, 3-wood, and 4-iron, and they worked out pretty good so I’m happy,” he said.

“For me, the Legends course was a bit tricky because I’ve played Open quite a few times but I’d never played Legends in a tournament before.

“I’m looking forward to the Open course tomorrow as I’m pretty familiar with it.”

Victorian Darcy Brereton shot 4-under on the Legends course, and sits alone at third, with six players in a tied-fourth at three-under.

Defending champion Andrew Martin shot a steady one-under on the Legends, while star David Micheluzzi finished at two-under after his round on the Legends.

In the amateur teams event, Tyler Hodge and Greg Mitchell are tied at the top on 11-under with Maverick Antcliff and Phil Bannister.

PHOTO: Kazuma Kobori on his way to a 67 in the wind at Moonah Links today. Image: Daniel Pockett

Round one leaderboard