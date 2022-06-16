Kiwi Dean Sipson claims Fiji Legends Classic - PGA of Australia

Kiwi Dean Sipson has taken out the Vuksich and Borich Fiji Legends Classic with a brilliant closing round of six-under 66 at Denarau Golf and Racquet Club in Fiji.

Making his first appearance on the SParms PGA Legends Tour in more than two years, Sipson was three back at the start of the third and final round but found birdies easy to come by.

The 54-year-old had eight in total along with two bogeys to end the week one clear at 10-under par, reigning Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz outright second with a final round of four-under 68.

“I hit the ball very solid today,” Sipson said.

“Some good iron play set up the birdies and I finally took advantage with the putter.”

Overnight leader Anthony Summers (71) was equal third with another Kiwi in Paul Parlane (69) as Guy Wall (67), Peter Senior (70) and Glenn Joyner shared fifth at seven-under par.

Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers thanked major sponsor Raymond Vuksich for his ongoing support of the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

The Legends Tour now has a short break ahead of the Queensland swing, starting with the Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am from July 7-8.