Kiwi co-leaders at Webex Players Series South Australia - PGA of Australia

Kiwi pair Kerry Mountcastle and Jake Meenhorst have surged to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway mark of the Webex Players Series South Australia at Willunga Golf Course.

Mountcastle (pictured) became the latest player to match the course record of 7-under 63 while Meenhorst came home with five birdies in his final seven holes for a 6-under 64 to join his countryman at 9-under par.

They have a one-stroke lead from Round 1 leader Chris Fan (69) and last year’s runner-up Andrew Campbell (67) with Quinn Croker (66), Jasper Stubbs (68) and veteran Matt Millar (65) a further shot back in a tie for fifth.

A total of 52 players made the cut of 1-under, Kathryn Norris the best of the four WPGA Tour players who advanced to the weekend at 4-under.

Winner of the Gippsland Super 6 last summer, Mountcastle is a familiar face on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia while Meenhorst is kick-starting his professional golf career having spent four years at the University of Tennessee.

Starting Round 2 on the back nine, Mountcastle had the course record at his mercy when he went out in 6-under 28.

He holed a putt from eight feet to begin with a birdie on 10, converted from six feet at 11, holed 20-footers for birdie at both 14 and 15 and then stiffed his approach into the par-4 16th to make it three straight.

With his wedge-game dialled in, Mountcastle hit his second shot to 18 to three feet for his sixth birdie but traded two bogeys with three birdies on his back nine to post 7-under.

“Finally hit a few good golf shots,” said Mountcastle, who has finished tied 33rd and tied 35th the past two weeks.

“I’ve been close the last couple of weeks. Hit some good shots but then followed up with some really bad ones.

“Just haven’t been able to get anything going but managed to capitalise on those good golf shots today.”

Playing on the same limited category that Mountcastle used to great effect 12 months ago, Meenhorst is seeking to make the most of every opportunity.

He made the cut at last week’s WA Open and now finds himself in a share of the lead in his fourth start for the season.

“It was kind of a little monkey on the back, missing some cuts out here,” Meenhorst said of making the cut at Mandurah Country Club.

“Once I got the first one, I feel like I kind of belong out here now.

“It’s been pretty awesome posting some good numbers this week.”

Conceding last year’s runner-up finish to Austin Bautista was the one that he let get away, Campbell again finds himself in position to push for a maiden PGA Tour of Australasia title.

One-under through 16 holes on Friday, Campbell pulled to within one of the lead with two closing birdies and is now ready to take advantage of the chance that eluded him a year ago.

“One of the biggest takeaways for me was I just learned how to win a golf tournament, even though I didn’t,” said Campbell.

“Lots of good memories and I’ve definitely grown a lot as a golfer in a year’s time from going through that.

“Just going to keep putting myself in position and I know something will come my way soon.”

Norris only narrowly missed the cut at her home club a week ago and could have been within one of the lead if not for costly double-bogeys each of the first two days.

“You feel like you should be birdieing most of the holes and then it just gets you every now and then,” Norris said.

“You just so quickly can make a mistake and all of a sudden it bites you.

“Just trying to iron out the mistakes and take my pars when I need to and then cash in on the other holes.

“Definitely into the weekend, just play steady and wait for the opportunities to arise.”

The main field will be joined by competitors in both the Webex All Abilities Players Series and the Webex Junior Players Series on Saturday, a junior to join two pros in each of the final 12 groups.

The final two rounds are broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo with Round 3 coverage to begin at 3pm AEDT and the final round 1pm on Sunday.

Photo: David Brand