Kivimets tops qualifiers at Victorian PGA Professionals Championship - PGA of Australia

Portsea Golf Club PGA Professional Brad Kivimets has secured a start at next week’s Victorian PGA Championship at nearby Moonah Links Resort courtesy of his victory at the PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria.

Kivimets and Warburton Golf Club’s Kevin Smith finished tied with rounds of one-under at Commonwealth Golf Club with Kivimets claiming the crown at the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Not only does Kivimets ensure his place at the PGA Professionals Championship Final on the Gold Coast in early January but a return to Moonah Links for a PGA Tour of Australasia event worth $137,500.

Kivimets missed the cut at the Moonah Links PGA Classic in February but qualified for the weekends at both TPS Victoria at Rosebud and the Golf Challenge NSW Open at Concord.

Although he missed out in the playoff the consolation for Smith is that he and David Tapping (73) will join Kivimets at Moonah Links next week while the top 13 qualifiers from the PPC of Victoria all qualify for the 36-hole Championship Final at Links Hope Island from January 6-7.

Three players finished tied for 13th at five-over 78 with Leigh Deagan earning the spot in the final, Michael Bainbridge and James Hartley the first and second alternates respectively.

The leading two players from the Championship Final will be exempt into the $1 million Australian PGA Championship the following week at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Rossdale Golf Club Director of Golf Michael Moore (above) was the winner of the Victorian Club Professional Championship also held at Commonwealth, fighting back after a rough start to post two-over 75.