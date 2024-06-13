Kivimets clinches victory at Moranbah Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

An eagle from five feet at the par-5 eighth has propelled Victorian Bradley Kivimets to his first two-day win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

An opening round of 7-under 65 saw Kivimets trail Lucas Higgins by one heading into the second round of the IMS Moranbah Pro-Am at Moranbah Golf Club, the first event in the six-leg Mining Towns Series.

Birdies at his first and third holes in Round 2 was the ideal start, a pitching wedge to five feet to set up eagle on eight proving crucial at day’s end.

“I had a bogey a few holes before that so it kind of got me back to 3-under for the day,” Kivimets said.

“I didn’t know where I stood at that time in the grand scheme of things but that sort of got me back on track and then I managed to kind of keep going from there.”

Kivimets posted 5-under 67 in Round 2 for a 12-under total, enough to finish one clear of James Mee (66-67), Ben Henkel (67-66) and Brendan Smith (69-64).

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Round 2 began on the second hole for Kivimets and jumped straight out of the blocks with a birdie at the 495-metre par 5.

He followed that up with a birdie on four only to take a step back with a bogey on six.

The eagle on eight turned momentum Kivimets’ way, birdies at 10, 13 and 14 giving him enough of a buffer to absorb a final bogey at the par-4 15th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Played well from inside 120, which you kind of need to do around here,” said Kivimets.

“Some of the longest stuff was a bit scrappy at times, but it didn’t cost me too much.

“Anytime I had 8-iron or less in, I was able to have a pretty good look at it and made a few putts. Kept momentum going at times and didn’t put myself in too much trouble.

“This is win number five, first two-day event that I’ve ever won. The other four that I’ve won were single day events so it’s nice to win one that’s more than 18 holes.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Bradley Kivimets 65-67—132

T2 James Mee 66-67—133

T2 Ben Henkel 67-66—133

T2 Brendan Smith 69-64—133

5 Riley Taylor 66-69—135

T6 Caleb Bovalina 66-70—136

T6 Dillon Hart 67-69—136

NEXT UP

The Mining Towns Series continues with the Foxleigh Mine Middlemount Pro-Am on Friday while the two-day Roy Hill Golf Classic Pro-Am begins at Port Hedland Golf Club.