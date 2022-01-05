Kivimets chasing PGA start at Professionals Championship Final - PGA of Australia

He’s had a taste of what it takes to compete in a PGA Tour of Australasia event and now Victorian Bradley Kivimets has the chance to play his way into the Australian PGA Championship at the 2021 PGA Professionals Championship Final.

Originally scheduled to be played at Hamilton Island Golf Club in September, the uncertainty around travel restrictions forced a shift to Links Hope Island on the Gold Coast starting Thursday, January 6.

To be played over 36 holes with $30,000 in prize money, the tournament showcases the playing ability of PGA Professionals from around the country with Kivimets earning his spot as the leading qualifier in the Victorian PGA Professionals Championship at Commonwealth Golf Club late last year.

That result also earned the Portsea Golf Club Professional a start at the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links where he shocked the more-fancied members of the field – and himself – by taking the halfway lead.

“I was pretty nervous most of the day yesterday and all day today,” Kivimets said of his unexpected spot at the top of the leaderboard through 36 holes.

“It was nice to feel that, to have the nerves going and be able to still take advantage and do what I needed to do.”

Rounds of 75-76 on the weekend saw the 27-year-old fall to a share of 13th by tournament’s end but the confidence he gained form the experience will make Kivimets one of the favourites to snare one of two invites to the $1 million Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club the following week.

But in a field boasting a number of familiar names with extensive Tour experience Kivimets won’t have an unimpeded run to RQ.

The Assistant Professional at Nudgee Golf Club – home of the 2021 Queensland PGA Championship from January 20 – Matthew Guyatt has played throughout Asia and contended regularly on the Australasian Tour, recording top-10 finishes at both the Australian Open (2017) and the Australian Masters (2012, 2015).

Veteran Glenn Joyner was a winner in his last start at the Casino Legends Pro-Am on the SParms PGA Legends Tour while three-time champion and Royal Hobart Golf Club PGA Professional Matthew Docking will be out to continue his impressive record in the championship.

Royal Canberra Golf Operations Manager Bree Arthur is the lone female to qualify and will draw on her experience of playing six seasons on the Ladies European Tour as she takes it to the boys.

In addition to the $30,000 individual championship, the Vicar Shield team event will be played in conjunction where two representatives from each state combine their scores in each round, the winners having their names engraved on the trophy.