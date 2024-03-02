Kivimets a winner again at The Valley Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Portsea Professional Brad Kivimets has renewed his love affair with The Valley Golf Course, recording a one-stroke win at The Valley Pro-Am.

An eagle at the par-4 fifth would prove crucial at day’s end, Kivimets’ round of 4-under 63 enough for a second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win at The Valley Golf Sport and Leisure.

He finished one clear of Martin Doyle (64) and Alex Edge (64) at a layout he admitted is very much to his liking.

“Being a bit shorter probably does play into my hands a little bit,” said Kivimets.

“Sometimes I can be accurate, sometimes not so much but around here, the holes where you need to make birdie I’ve played those quite well.

“Some of the trickier ones where you need to just get it in play and make a par and get out of there, I’ve been able to do that.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

It took only until Kivimets’ second hole before he collected his first birdie of the day at the par-5 10th.

He gave that shot back with a bogey on 11 but made three birdies on the trot from the 232-metre par-4 14th to climb towards the top of the leaderboard.

He remained patient as he picked off six straight pars and then collected what he conceded was a “bonus” when he holed out for eagle at the 360m par-4 fifth.

From that point it was a matter of holding his round together, a bogey on seven the only backward step as he added to his victory at The Valley in 2020.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was an interesting round. I’d had a good result here in the past so it was good to come back and see some of the holes and remember some of the shots that I hit.

“I got a good break and made a two on the fifth for eagle which helped calm me down a bit. From there I was just trying to not hit it over the fence really.

“There are only three other courses that I’ve played and had a win on for the Pro-Am Series so it’s nice to come back. First time back since that 2020 event so it’s always good.

“I seem to really like the greens here. Rolled a few putts in and it’s nice to have those good feelings and memories to draw on.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Bradley Kivimets 63

T2 Martin Doyle 64

T2 Alex Edge 64

T4 Tim Elliott 65

T4 Cameron Kelly 65

T6 Michael Choi 66

T6 Ruben Lal 66

NEXT UP

With just four events remaining on the 2023/2024 schedule, the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series moves on to Northern Golf Club in Melbourne for the Dallas Building and Maintenance Northern Pro-Am on Tuesday.