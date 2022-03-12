Kingston Beach, Rossdale take early lead at Scramble Final - PGA of Australia

Less than two shots separate the first five teams in the Mixed section as Rossdale Golf Club edged ahead in the Women’s section of The Scramble Championship Final at Twin Waters Golf Club on Friday.

With Tasmanian Coach of the Year and experienced Tour player Scott Laycock at the helm, Kingston Beach Golf Club lead the Mixed final by 0.9 of a shot from Bankstown Golf Club with Sandy Gallop Golf Club a further 0.5 back in outright third position.

Kingston Beach’s nett score of 54.1 on the par-72 layout provides a handy buffer heading into the second round with Laycock pleased with the contribution of all members of his team.

“Everyone pitched in, combined a little bit and holed a couple of putts. Hit their drives when we needed them to and did really well,” Laycock said.

“We birdied four of the first five, had a couple of pars on some of the more challenging holes and then made birdie on 17 from off the green which was a bonus.”

Led by Professional Lee Hunt, Bankstown’s nett score of 17-under 55 puts them a half-shot ahead of Sandy Gallop (55.5) followed closely by Clare Golf Club (55.8) and Gladstone Golf Club (56).

Little more than five shots separates all six of the teams in the Women’s Final with Rossdale’s nett score of 60.9 giving them just 0.6 of a shot lead from Prospect Vale Golf Club (61.5) with The Vines Golf Club (61.8) and Wynnum Golf Club (62.2) also within reach.

PGA Professional Shane Butler was assigned to the Rossdale team as part of the Adopt-A-Pro program prior to the Regional Final and has set his sights on taking his team all the way to Championship glory.

“I was given the chance to be the Adopt-A-Pro at the Regional Final and we got through there and was able to come up with the ladies this weekend,” Butler said.

“I’m going to enjoy every minute of it and hopefully give them a good experience.

“We came out a little bit slow but we made a couple of putts early which was nice.

“We did give one back early which was a bit of a downer on my part because I missed the putt and thought it should have been me that made it but the girls rallied and played some amazing shots.”

Mixed Championship Final Scores: https://bit.ly/3I5pOUn

Women’s Championship Final Scores: https://bit.ly/3t34dro