King wins North Queensland PGA Professionals Championship

TJ King has earned his first trip to the PGA Professionals Championship National Final and a ticket to Hamilton Island after claiming victory at the PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland.

King fired a bogey-free round of 5-under 66 to take a two-stroke win over Patrick Joseph and Peter Martin at Mackay Golf Club.

After receiving 52 millimeters of rain prior to the event, the layout provided an additional challenge for the seven PGA Professionals competing for the two qualifying places on offer.

“The course played a bit longer today than it did for the Pro-Am on Friday because of the damp conditions,” said King.

“There wasn’t any run out there today so I knew with my length that I had to take advantage of that.”

King is excited to travel to Hamilton Island this September where 50 PGA Professionals from around the country will compete for the title of PGA Professionals Champion for 2021.

“I have never played at Hamilton Island but I have heard a lot of great things about the course,” said King.

“I hit the ball pretty high so I will need to practice hitting it low for the next few weeks as I believe it gets pretty windy over there.”

Patrick Joseph will join King in September after beating Peter Martin in a playoff for the final qualifying place.

“It’s great to be going back to Hamilton Island,” said Joseph. “The finals are a great event and I really enjoy the Hamilton Island layout.”

