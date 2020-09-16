King, Macklin to battle it out for Pampling Plate title

Queensland PGA Trainees TJ King and James Macklin are in the box seat heading into the final day of the 2020 Coca-Cola Pampling Plate after taking convincing matchplay wins in the semi-finals.

Despite battling a foot injury Macklin shot out to an early lead in his semi-final match against QLD PGA Trainee Captain Ryan Gailey with wins on the 4th, 7th and 9th holes to take a 3up lead after the first nine holes.

Further wins on the 10th, 13th and 14th saw Macklin win the match 5&3.

“I hit the ball ok this afternoon but I made some good putts when I needed to,” said Macklin.

Semi-final match 2 saw TJ King go up against Sunshine Coast local Jordan McDonald in a tight contest at Caboolture Golf Club.

The match was all square after the first nine holes with both players trading shot for shot. After the turn King began a hot streak with wins on the 10th, 11th 12th and 13th holes to take a 4up lead with five holes to play.

King and McDonald halved the next two holes to give King a 4&3 win.

“I wasn’t hitting the ball that good around the front nine but then something clicked and I started hitting some great shots around the back nine,” said King.

Reigning champion Dean Jamieson struggled to find his form on day two of matchplay, bowing out in round three after a loss to Jordan McDonald.

Today’s 36-hole final will see Macklin and King battle it out for the 2020 Pampling Plate title.

View live scores from Caboolture Golf Club at pga.org.au.